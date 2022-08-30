Investigation launched after serious assault in Tynemouth

An investigation has been launched following a serious assault in Tynemouth.

Police received a report of the incident near Scorchio Ice Cream on Grand Parade at 9:10pm on Wednesday 10 August.

The two male victims, aged 18 and 19, were walking past the shop towards Front Street when they were approached by a large group who were walking in the opposite direction towards the aquarium.

One of the victims had a glass bottle thrown at him, while the other was sprayed with an unknown substance and felt a burning sensation.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward, and are keen to hear from who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam footage of the large group - mostly male and of whom some were topless - walking down Grand Parade about that time.