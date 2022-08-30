A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in Gateshead.

A 33-year-old woman, believed to be a passenger on a motorbike, is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a crash on Split Crow Road.

Emergency services were called to the incident just before 3:45am on Tuesday 30 August.

The road has been closed to allow for an investigation.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3.45am today (Tuesday), we were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of a one vehicle collision, involving a motorbike, on Split Crow Road.

“A 33-year-old female, believed to be the pillion passenger, was found at the scene and taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

“A 36-year-old man was subsequently found nearby and has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

They added: “The road remains closed to allow for investigation and is expected to be re-opened later today.

“Any witnesses or anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision and has dashcam footage, who has not yet spoken to us, is asked to get in touch via our website or by calling 101 and quoting log 113 of today.”