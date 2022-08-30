A man has been jailed for 32 months after he attacked his partner in the early hours of Christmas Day leaving her with broken bones and a brain bleed.

Beau Williamson subjected Lucy Harper to a sustained attack which left her multiple injuries and fearing for her life.

Emergency services were called just after midnight on 25 December last year following reports of a woman screaming "Help me, help me, he is going to kill me, in the street.

A neighbour saw Miss Harper in a state of distress with her face covered in blood.

Inside her house, there was broken glass on the bedroom floor and blood-staining on the bed.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Williamson had turned up earlier that night and fell asleep, then suddenly turned violent when he woke up, repeatedly punching her.

Miss Harper was taken to hospital, where she was found to have a fractured fibula, fractured ring finger, bleeding round the brain, pain and swelling to her ankle, bruising around her right eye socket and nose and lacerations to her lip and head.

Judge Christopher Prince jailed Williamson for 32 months and told him:

"You are considered a high risk to Lucy Harper and a medium to low risk to other members of the public.

"The victim was obviously vulnerable due to circumstances. This was a woman alone with you in a house being attacked in the early hours of the morning. She was able to flee from the house but not before she had suffered extensive injuries.

"This was a prolonged and persistent assault. These injuries could not have arisen other than in a persistent assault with numerous blows and you accept repeatedly punching the complainant."

Williamson, 30, of Logan Road, Walkerville, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to GBH on the basis all the injuries were caused by punches. He was originally charged with GBH with intent but that was dropped as the victim did not support the prosecution.

The court heard he has previous convictions for violence, including battery against another former partner and threatening or abusive behaviour and damaging property.

Penny Hall, defending, said: "He is remorseful and has an understanding as to the effect of his actions. He recognises the relationship was not a good one and he described it as being toxic."