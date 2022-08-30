Sunderland AFC has announced Tony Mowbray as the Club’s new Head Coach.

The 58-year-old has signed a two-year contract at the Stadium of Light, and returns to Sky Bet Championship management following a three-month hiatus.

Mowbray arrived at the Academy of Light on Tuesday 30 August and oversaw the team’s final preparations ahead of tomorrow’s fixture versus Rotherham United.

Mowbray said: “I grew up in the North East and I always remember my experiences at Roker Park with great fondness – the emotion, passion and size of Sunderland AFC.

"This is a huge opportunity to continue the good work that has taken place over the past two years and I hope the supporters can see that this football club is on its way back. It is a journey – I’ve just come from Blackburn Rovers and like here, it was a rebuilding process – but we want to win and we will be aggressive.

"The players must understand what they are fighting for because they are the standard-bearers for the city and win, lose or draw, we must ensure those who come to watch us see a team that gives everything in every game.”

Born in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, he enjoyed a playing career that included more than 670 senior appearances with Middlesbrough, Celtic and Ipswich Town.

During his 20-year coaching career, Mowbray has taken charge of more than 800 professional games.

His coaching career started at Portman Road and assumed his first managerial position in 2002 with Hibernian, earning the Scottish Football Writers' Association Manager of the Year award in his first season.

Mowbray joined West Bromwich Albion in 2006 and guided the Baggies to the Premier League in 2008, with returns to Celtic and Middlesbrough preceding a spell in charge of Coventry City.

He enjoyed success in his most-recent role with Blackburn Rovers, guiding the Club from Sky Bet League One to eighth in the Sky Bet Championship during a five-year tenure.

The Head Coach will take charge of his first game at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday 31 August.