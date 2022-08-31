A North Yorkshire swimmer has had to take measures into her own hands after suffering almost daily jellyfish stings in the cooler waters of her 900-mile challenge.

Jasmine Harrison, from Thirsk, has now reached Scotland on her swim from Land's End to John O'Groats.

The 22-year-old, who rowed solo across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands to Antigua last February, is now taking on the north and east coast of the Isle of Mull.

Now with jellyfish more common, the teacher is facing a new challenge in the form of almost daily stings to her feet, hands, face - and even baby jellyfish stings inside her mouth.

The swimmer is now taking on the north and east coast of the Isle of Mull. Credit: Rudderly Mad

She said: "Swimming along the coast of Scotland is amazing, the landscape is so beautiful.

"The waters are really clear, even though there are so many jellyfish and it’s getting colder."

She is now wearing neoprene socks, gloves and a mask made using a swimming hood to prevent the painful stings.

During the challenge, Ms Harrison has crossed the North Channel via Bangor in Wales, which included taking on the strong currents of the Sound of the Calf of Man where she faced crossing ferry lanes and even swam alongside a shark.

She has also swum along a small stretch of water between the Isle of Man and the Calf of Man island - a nature reserve and bird observatory.

Jasmine Harrison swam the small stretch of water between the Isle of Man and the Calf of Man island. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The next stage of the challenge will take her along the coast of the Isle of Mull - under the Skye bridge - before turning east to John O’Groats.

Ms Harrison's journey can be tracked on her website.

Jasmine Harrison will now be taking on the coast of the Isle of Mull - under the Skye bridge - before turning east to John O’Groats. Credit: Rudderly Mad

