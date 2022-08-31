Warning: This story contains an image of the bodies of four injured kittens which some people may find distressing

Four dead kittens which were found in a Darlington alleyway have sparked fears that they were used for dog-baiting.

The cats, which were around three weeks old, had suffered puncture wounds to their chests, possibly as a result of having been bitten by a dog.

The black and white kittens were found in a cardboard box, left near Wylam Avenue, on the morning of 3 August by a member of the public, who then took them to Vets4Pets in Darlington.

The RSPCA said the circumstances surrounding their deaths were unclear but the possibility that the kittens were used for dog baiting should not be ruled out.

Gemma Lynch, an inspector for the charity, said: “The vet believes the wounds are bite marks, but we don’t know whether this was as a result of a deliberate attack by a dog or dogs or not.

“It does seem a bit strange that all four had suffered similar wounds and their bodies had been placed in a cardboard box, which was found in a back alley.

She continued: "We are speaking to residents nearby to see if anyone may have seen something.

“At the moment we can’t say how they died, but it does look like the kittens have been attacked by something, although it’s difficult to say by what.

“The worst case scenario is that, sadly, they have been used to train dogs to fight. We have had incidents of dog baiting in the region previously."