Newcastle University and Northumbria University have both been shortlisted for the Times Higher Education (THE) University of the Year Award 2022.

It is the first time that two institutions from the same city - outside of London - have appeared on THE's University of the Year shortlist.

Northumbria University

Northumbria University has been recognised for social mobility - with 40% of its undergraduates coming from low-participation backgrounds. Credit: PA Images

The nomination recognises that Northumbria University - where around 40% of undergraduates are from traditionally low-participation backgrounds - has undergone a transformation to become the UK’s first research-intensive modern university.

The university recorded the biggest rise in research power of any other UK university for the second time in the Research Excellence Framework (2021).

They moved up 27 places to 23rd having previously risen to 50th in 2014, and from 80th in 2008.

Newcastle University

Newcastle University has been acknowledged for its response to the climate emergency. Credit: PA Images.

Newcastle University has been acknowledged for its Environmental Justice and Social Justice values.

This was in response to students calling for their university to be at the forefront of addressing the climate emergency.

The university has been recognised for its sustainable development and climate research, and has embedded these core values throughout its research, education, operations and work with communities across the globe.

It was also ranked 8th in the world - 1st in the UK - for sustainable development in The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022.

Professor Andy Long, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Northumbria University, said: “To have both our institutions from the same city nominated for such a prestigious andinternationally-recognised award is a significant and remarkable achievement.

"It sends a powerful message about the positive impact we are making together - through our collective research to drive innovation and sustainable growth, our education to help young people from all backgrounds achieve their full potential, and in our civic role as anchor institutions within the city.

“Newcastle is now home to one of the largest concentrations of researchers in the UK.Together we are building a northern research powerhouse that is helping Newcastle and the region compete on equal terms with other regions – both here in the UK and globally.”

Professor Chris Day, Vice-Chancellor and President, Newcastle University, adds:“For both universities to be shortlisted for the THE University of the Year award is an outstanding achievement, and reflects the passion, talent and ambition of both students and colleagues across our two institutions.

“Although we have each been shortlisted in our own right and for different reasons, there isno doubt that each of us owes some of that success to the other, as well as to our partnershere in the City.

“It is only by working together – sharing ideas, listening to our communities and respondingto the needs of society – that Universities like ours can drive positive, lasting change.”

Councillor Nick Kemp, Leader of Newcastle City Council, said: “We are delighted that Newcastle’s two outstanding universities have been recognised for their achievements.

"They are a vital part of the fabric of our great city, and nomination is testament to the drive and ambition that has made Newcastle a centre of excellence.”

The winner of the University of the Year will be revealed at the Times Higher Education(THE) Awards ceremony in London on 17 November 2022.