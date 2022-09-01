Cannabis farm worth up to £500,000 uncovered in Stockton raid

A cannabis farm estimated to be worth about £500,000 has been found by police during a raid in Stockton.

Cleveland Police forced their way into a property on Shaftesbury Street where they uncovered about 500 plants.

Temporary Chief Inspector Pete Littlewood said: “Seizing a large amount of drugs like this and preventing them from ending up on the streets of Stockton is a success for officers, firstly in stopping those who take drugs from being harmed and in disrupting organised criminal gangs who often exploit people into growing these farms for their own financial gain."

The raid followed reported concerns and was part of Operation Resolve.

The cannabis farm was made up of about 500 plants. Credit: Cleveland Police

The summer-long campaign which takes place during the period of higher demand and is a proactive intelligence-led and highly visible operation, with activity such as arrest days, drugs warrants, closure orders, specific action on those using illegal off-road bikes, high visibility patrols, community engagement and crime prevention.

Several thousands of pounds worth of associated equipment have also been recovered.

Temp Chf Insp Littlewood added: “As part of Operation Resolve we will continue to proactively tackle those who supply drugs in our area and exploit people for their own financial and criminal gain. This type of activity won’t be tolerated.”

Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Anyone who has information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or go online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

