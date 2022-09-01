Skip to content

Eight barrels of booze worth £2,500 stolen from Newcastle micropub

Eight barrels of alcohol were taken from the Bear and Barrel pub. Credit: PA Images

Alcohol worth £2,500 has been stolen from a micropub in Newcastle.

It was reported that an offender had gained entry to the backyard of the Bear and Barrel pub, on Hillhead Parkway, Chapel House, at about 11.40pm on Saturday 27 August.

Northumbria Police said the man had then stolen eight barrels of alcohol from the yard before leaving the area.

Officers are appealing for information and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the Tell us Something page on the Northumbria Police website, quoting crime reference 101375Q/22.

More than £85k worth of gin and vodka stolen in Yorkshire Dales Distillery raid
Man 'succumbed to temptation' to steal shop's entire display of Snickers bars