Eight barrels of booze worth £2,500 stolen from Newcastle micropub

Alcohol worth £2,500 has been stolen from a micropub in Newcastle.

It was reported that an offender had gained entry to the backyard of the Bear and Barrel pub, on Hillhead Parkway, Chapel House, at about 11.40pm on Saturday 27 August.

Northumbria Police said the man had then stolen eight barrels of alcohol from the yard before leaving the area.

Officers are appealing for information and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the Tell us Something page on the Northumbria Police website, quoting crime reference 101375Q/22.