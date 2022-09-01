A man caused several homes on a terraced street to be evacuated after he detached a gas pipe and threatened to "light the place up".

Stephen Brown, 43, was heard by his neighbour and her young child making threats before she smelled gas inside her upstairs flat in Newcastle.

She immediately fled her home with her three-year-old daughter before police arrived on Barrasford Street, in East Howdon, near Wallsend.

Officers could also smell gas, and evacuated 20 nearby homes.

They put up a cordon as they tried to talk to Brown, who had barricaded himself inside his flat and was making further threats to blow the place up, Newcastle Crown Court was told on Wednesday (31 August).

After more than two hours, he came out and was arrested.

A search of Brown's flat revealed a spanner attached to the gas metre and gas leaking out of a back-flow pipe.

An engineer was called and cut-off the supply to the street until the pipe was made safe, the court heard.

Emma Hughes, prosecuting, said Brown first sent a text to his neighbour making threats about gas and "lighting it" on 14 March this year but did not act on them.

However, at about 5pm three days later, she reported her concerns to the police after hearing "music blaring, objects being smashed, shouting and ranting" coming from Brown's flat.

It was after she got off the phone to officers that she heard Brown shout "I'm going to light this place up".

Ms Hughes added: "The defendant said he wanted to kill himself. He repeatedly stated he would blow the place up if police attempted to enter.

"After two-and-a-half hours, the defendant agreed to come out the property and he was arrested."

'Absolutely terrified'

In a statement, Brown's neighbour said she had been left feeling "absolutely terrified, adding: "I'm terrified about what will happen if and when Brown is released as it will happen time and again until something serious happens."

Mark Harrison, defending, said Brown, who has 34 offences on his record, had made a number of failed suicide attempts in the days and weeks prior and had intended only to hurt himself and nobody else on the afternoon in question.

Mr Harrison added: "This is a really sad case. The defendant's conduct can be described accurately as something of a cry for help."

He told the court Brown had been drinking alcohol, which had exacerbated his mental health issues, and was extremely sorry for the fear he caused.

Sentencing him, Mrs Recorder Smith accepted he was going through a mental health crisis.

"You were under the influence of alcohol," she said.

"There were multiple people endangered, the house was in a residential area, there was a significant impact on the emergency services and their resources, you were subject to a community order and, of course, I take into account your previous threat earlier in the week, which shows a certain determination of your actions."

Brown, formerly of Barrasford Street, but now living at Delves Lane, in Consett, County Durham, was jailed for 43 months after pleading guilty to one count of threatening to destroy or damage property, one count of destroying or damaging property with intent to endanger life and three counts of destroying or damaging property being reckless as to whether life is in danger.

