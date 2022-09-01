The family of a man who lost his life following a freak trampoline accident have said he was due to become a dad again.

Rob Harcourt, from Stockton, dislocated his neck and kinked his spinal cord while at a friend's house in July, paralysing him from the chest down.

Following the fall, the 37-year-old had a cardiac arrest in hospital and needed surgery after fluid was found in his brain.

Mr Harcourt had suffered "catastrophic" and permanent injuries and died on Tuesday 30 August after weeks of fighting for his life.

His family have since announced his girlfriend Jade Higgins, 30, is 15 weeks pregnant with his second child.

Mr Harcourt's mum Jackie Graves said the family "can't wait to find out" whether the baby would be a boy or a girl.

"Her pregnancy has been a ray of sunshine for us," she said. "We will do everything we can to ensure that the baby has everything that Rob would have given it."

She continued: "Rob was such a huge character, even as a child. He was always climbing things and making people laugh.

"He was the most adorable chubby baby."

Rob Harcourt with his mum Jackie Graves when he was a little boy. Credit: Family photo

A fundraising page was set up by Mr Harcourt's friend Amanda Jones to help support his family.

She said it had been an unimaginable loss for the family.

"Rob was an only child," she said. "I can't begin to imagine what Jackie is going through and Jade has lost her soulmate.

"We're all just devastated. You always think you’ve got tomorrow to do things, to say things.

"It's unimaginable that he isn't here now. Jackie played voice messages to him and I hope he heard them, I hope he knew how much people thought of him."

Ms Graves said it had been heartwarming for the family to see the support from the local community.

"Jade would like to thank everyone from the bottom of her heart," she said. "In our darkest times, knowing so many people care has helped tremendously."

Many of Mr Harcourt's family and friends have paid tribute to the poplar dad as a "massive joker" and someone who was "clever, funny and kind".

The hard-working scaffolder took on extra shifts to support his family during the recent rising cost of living and hundreds of people have shown their support for him and his family.

More than £10,000 has been donated to the fundraising page set up in his memory.

