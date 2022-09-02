Newcastle's historic Grainger Market is launching the first in a series of monthly late-night events.

The inaugural event on Saturday (3 September) promises live music, pop-up bars and even salsa dancing.

The aim is to attract new customers and make it a regular Saturday night venue with the extra business helping to offset the running costs of the covered market, which was built in 1835.

The Great Market Caper will take over the city centre market between 6pm and midnight on the first Saturday of each month.

Inspired by London’s Brixton Market, up to 2,000 people will be able to catch a DJ set, a music performance, or a comedy sketch down one of the market's Georgian alleys.

The events will host some of the region's best chefs, musicians and performers including Whitley Bay comedians Felt Nowt and free salsa lessons from Chris Pentland, who runs Newcastle's SalSeduce Dance Company.

Director of organisers at Let’s Stick Together Events, Sean Bullick, said: “At the Great Market Caper, you could only be in Newcastle.

"Not only is each Caper going to be a fantastic night out right in the heart of the city, but they will also showcase all the extraordinary depth of local talent which exists in the region.”Chef and partner at Chillingham Road Bao Bar, Richard Wheatley, said: “I’m really excited about being asked to be part of The Great Market Caper.

"I think the concept is sound and I hope it becomes a really established part of Newcastle’s offer."