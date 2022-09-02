Police in North Yorkshire have released a new image of a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for six days.

Judith Holliday was last seen on the afternoon of Saturday 27 August in the village of North Rigton, south of her hometown of Harrogate.

On Friday (2 September), North Yorkshire Police released a new image of the pensioner, wearing a distinctive blue jacket that she is likely wearing.

In an appeal earlier this week, the force said Ms Holliday required daily medication which she was not believed to have been carrying with her.

They also said she had a limited amount of cash and did not have a mobile phone.

A spokesperson for the force wrote on Facebook: "We've had an amazing response to the appeal with thousands of shares and comments but unfortunately Judith has still not been located."

It is believed Ms Holliday left Harrogate by bus, and then flagged down a member of the public and asked for a lift to North Rigton.

She has links to Wetherby and sightings have been reported in Wetherby, Knaresborough, Otley and Ilkley.

CCTV cameras captured Judith Holliday leaving her care home at 10:32am on the day she went missing. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

North Yorkshire Police said the continued search involved many officers and specialist resources - with "no stone left unturned".

Ms Holliday is described as thin, approximately 5ft with medium-length grey hair.

The spokesperson added: "As many people will be out and about over the weekend, please keep your eyes peeled for Judith and let's bring her home safely."

Anyone who sees Ms Holliday is asked to call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999.

And anyone with information that could help locate her should call 101.