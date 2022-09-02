Sam Fender announces 'biggest show' to date at St James' Park for 2023

Sam Fender has announced he will be playing a gig at St James' Park next year.

The North Shields singer songwriter made the announcement online on Friday 2 September after teasing fans with "big news" to come the night before.

He will be the first Geordie to headline the venue, which has a capacity of more than 52,000, when he takes to the stage on 9 June 2023.

Fender said: "I've always joked that one day we might play at St James Park in Newcastle, and now we're actually going to play it."

Fender is also following in the footsteps of his hero Bruce Springsteen by playing at the venue.

He continued: "It's a childhood dream come true, and we're actually gonna play it on the 9th June.

"This is literally gonna be the biggest show we've ever done - our first stadium show, which is so weird to say!

"I can't wait, it's gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there."

News of the concert was welcomed by none other than Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe at Friday morning's press conference.

He told reporters he was "delighted" Fender was going to be playing - even admitting he was a fan and hoped to be there himself.

Fender will be supported by Inhaler and Holly Humberstone at the concert next summer.

Tickets go on sale next Friday.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast Unscripted