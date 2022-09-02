An East Cleveland shop owner has a huge "wall of receipts" with thousands of pounds in unpaid shopping bills for customers who cannot afford to buy food.Abid Hussain, who runs the Family Mart convenience store on High Street, Lingdale, near Guisborough, said people come into his shop crying because they cannot pay for essentials.He said his staff have been giving items "on tick" for years, but that the situation has become worse recently.

While most of his customers return and pay as soon as they have the money, some cannot afford to do so.Mr Hussain said: "Some of them can't afford it, some are a bit embarrassed, they promise you 'next week'. I don't count it.

"But there must be £2,000 worth of receipts on the wall, it goes right round."He added: "We are a small village and people are going through difficult times. We're a local, community-serving business."

Mr Hussain has around £2,000 worth of receipts on the wall of his East Cleveland shop. Credit: GAZETTE MEDIA COMPANY SYNDICATION

Mr Hussain said that, although his small business is seeing its electricity bills increase, he would like to help other people who are in hardship.

He is hoping to work with the parish council on a voucher scheme, and wants to give away 20 to 30 hot meals to those in need over the winter months. Mr Hussain said: "This winter is going to be horrible for people. When the prices start going up, some people will really feel it."It really is going to get bad. We have to look out for our vulnerable people."He added: "Some people come straight in and ask, others are proud and they don't want to.

"But they can come in and hand the voucher over and take a hot meal. We need to all work together."

