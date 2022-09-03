Police have launched a crackdown on illegal raves after a teenager reported being raped at an event in Northumberland.

Officers from Northumbria Police received multiple reports of disorder in the Gallagher Park area in Bedlington on Wednesday night.

A teenage girl told officers she had been raped and the force's Safeguarding Department immediately launched an investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Overnight on Wednesday, officers received multiple reports of disorder in the Gallagher Park area in Bedlington, following an unofficial large gathering.

"A teenager has subsequently reported she had been raped. An investigation has been launched by detectives from the force’s Safeguarding Department and the victim is currently being supported by specially-trained officers."

Officers are concerned follow-up events are likely on Saturday 3 September. Credit: NCJM

The force fears that follow-up events are likely to take place "across the force area" this weekend.

They have warned attendees and organisers of the consequences and urged parents to pay special attention to their children's whereabouts.

Chief Supt Wilson said: "We are aware of a number of pop-up events, or raves, potentially being planned to take place across the Force area this weekend.

"These are not official events, they do not have the proper licences, insurance or security required to qualify as safe, well-managed and legal gatherings.

"We are aware of a number of proposed locations for these impromptu events and we will be increasing our patrols and officer presence in these areas.

"Our message to anyone planning on turning up is simple – don’t."

"Meanwhile, we would also ask all parents to be mindful of where their children are this weekend," he continued.

"It is believed some parents dropped their children off on Wednesday night at Gallagher Park, likely under the illusion it was an official and properly organised event.

"It was not and as a result, police were called and number of serious offences reported."

Police said the teenager who reported the rape is currently being supported by specially-trained officers and said extensive enquiries have been ongoing since the report was made.

Additional patrols have been carried out in the area.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...