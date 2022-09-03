A statue commemorating Middlesbrough FC's greatest all-time goalscorer has been unveiled outside the Riverside.

Durham-born George Camsell scored 325 goals in 419 appearances for the club between 1925 and 1939.

On the evening of Friday 2 September, crowds gathered to watch the striker's son and namesake George Camsell Jr reveal a fitting tribute to a remarkable career.

Camsell now takes his rightful place alongside teammates Wilf Mannion and George Hardwick outside the Ayresome Gates.

An emotional George Camsell Jr unveils the piece.

The statue is the latest work of sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn, known for his statues of Bobby Robson, Alf Ramsey and Bob Stokoe.

Calls for the statue gathered speed in the mid-2010s. The installation coincides with the writing of the striker's biography by Teesside historian Dr Tosh Warwick.

Who was George Camsell? A life in numbers

Born in 1902

Scored a club record 325 league goals in 419 games for Boro

His 59 goals in the 1926-27 season was a Football League record until the following year. It has never been surpassed since.

Still holds the record for most hat-tricks in a Football League season - 9

Scoring 18 goals in 9 international appearances, he still holds the highest goals-to-games-ratio of any England player.

After retiring in 1939 , he became a factory worker during the war and went on to discover a young Brian Clough while a scout for Boro.

Died in 1966

The statue will remind future generations of Camsell's unrivalled legacy. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"It is with pride I can unveil the statue of my father," said George Camsell Jr.

"I thank Alistair, Sean [Hedges-Quinn], Middlesbrough Football Club, my family and all the people who have contributed to it. Thank you."