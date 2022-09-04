Detectives investigating the alleged murder of a 75-year-old man have found a body in Northumberland.

Former school teacher Peter Coshan was last seen alive around four miles from his home in Edinburgh more than three weeks ago.

Police have confirmed they have recovered the body of a man on land close to the A696 near the village of Kirkwhelpington in Northumberland.

Mr Coshan's car was last seen in the Scottish Borders.

Police Scotland said the man's relatives have been informed of the development.

A forensic tent has been erected at the site. Credit: NCJM

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said:

"Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family at this incredibly difficult time and we are continuing to provide them with support.

"I would like to take the opportunity to pass on our thanks to everyone who has come forward with information which has helped our investigation."

Two men, aged 27 and 63, have previously been arrested and charged in connection.

Both have already appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.