Dragon Boat Race draws Quayside crowds on return to the Tyne

Crowds gathered at the Quayside as the Dragon Boat Race returned to the Tyne.

Saturday 3 September saw boats of up to 16 racers and a drummer row 250 meters between the Tyne and Millennium Bridges.

Roughly 170 people took part in the Ancient Chinese tradition dating back roughly 2,000 years.

The races started at 9:45am. During a break an our later, the North East Chinese Association performed a traditional ceremonial Dragon Dance to welcome participants and spectators.

Food stalls and traditional Chinese activities entertained spectators throughout the day.

Participants were encouraged to make donations through sponsorship. Credit: Philip Pugh

The winning boats included Hug A Bag, Liliang and Lildi Shop of Horrors.

Proceeds raised from this year's event will go towards the Freeman Hospital children's heart unit fund, CHUF.

"It is such a great, adrenaline-fuelled event both on the water and on the Quayside," said Tariq Albassam, director of operations at the business improvement district organisation NE1 Ltd, who helped organise the day.

"Participants love the competition and the public love cheering the racers from the riverside.

"We pledged to animate the river and the Quayside and Dragon Boat racing is the latest event in our Summer in the City activity programme."