A drug dealer has been jailed after being caught travelling with a meat cleaver and £5million of cocaine.

Jansen McDonald, 51, was stopped on the A1, near Doncaster, on 12 July as part of a crackdown on a drugs conspiracy ring.

The tactical stop was carried out by Northumbria Police officers, assisted by Nottinghamshire Police and South Yorkshire Police.

Searching the vehicle, officers found a meat cleaver and 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine inside – which has the potential street value of up to £5million.

McDonald was arrested and on August 11 appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Police found 50 kilograms of cocaine in Jansen McDonald's vehicle during the tactical stop by three police forces. Credit: Northumbria Police

The defendant, of Marple Close, Standish, Wigan, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at the same court on Friday 1 September.

Northumbria Police said he played a role in a large criminal enterprise operating across the country.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael, from the force, said he hoped the result sent a "strong message" to potential drug dealers.

He said: “Northumbria Police and our partners are committed to targeting and disrupting the illegal drugs trade at all levels in order to reduce drug-related deaths, drug-related offending and drug prevalence.

“This result has seen a substantial amount of drugs taken out of circulation and subsequently taken millions of pounds away from organised criminals."

The force has committed to targeting organised crime and is calling on members of the public to report useful information.

Det Chf Insp Michael added: “Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, our dedicated initiative to tackling serious and organised crime, we will continue to work with our communities and partners to stop offenders and disrupt their illicit activity.

“We always encourage members of the public to report any suspicious activity they believe could be linked to drug supply to us.

"You are our eyes and ears and our biggest supporters. Please continue to work with us to keep our area safe and thriving.”

To report any concerns or suspicious activity, use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on Northumbria Police’s website.

Alternatively, make a report to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...