North East sewage sites to be tested for polio after virus found in London

Polio is a contagious virus that can be transmitted through coughs and sneezes, but also through food, water or objects that have been in contact with the faeces of someone infected with it.It can live in an infected person's throat for weeks without them suffering any symptoms.

Around 70% of people who have polio have no symptoms.

The last confirmed case of polio in the UK was in 1984 and it was declared eradicated in 2003.

In most cases it appears like the flu with mild symptoms, but in rare instances - more than one in 100 - it can affect the nerves in your spine and brain and cause paralysis.

This paralysis is usually in the legs and normally lasts a few weeks or months.

But it can be life-threatening if the paralysis affects the muscles in your neck that help with breathing.

For those who do suffer some form of paralysis, around 2 to 5% of children and 15 to 30% of adults die.