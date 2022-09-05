The Tees Wear derby is back for the first time in five years.

Middlesbrough host Sunderland at the Riverside in the Championship on Monday 5 September 2022.

Managers of both teams said they knew the importance of beating a local rival:

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder said: "I think it's going to be a cracking match, both teams are ambitious. I'm sure Sunderland won't sit back."

Tony Mowbray, Sunderland's new head coach, said: "Every tackle, every ball, every challenge, every header is going to be contested ferociously."

Thousands of football fans are expected to descend onto the much anticipated match.

Cleveland Police have also pledged to tackle any disorder between the rival supporters to make it a "safe and enjoyable night" for everyone.

The last match between the rivals was in February 2018, ending in a 3-3 draw.

Boro won the previous five meetings in all competitions, with the Black Cats’ last win in the fixture being in 2012.

Boro and Sunderland are also helping to launch local charity If U Care Share’s annual mental health awareness campaign by getting fans to wear their t-shirts 'inside out.'

The campaign encourages people to wear their clothes inside out - as a symbol to get their feelings out in the open and start conversations to save lives.

If U Care Share's founder, Matthew Smith said: “Football is a powerful tool to get messages out to people and if even one more person sees our message and accesses the help that they need it is worth it."