Skip to content

Newcastle woman defends Chinese takeaway after getting mocked for posting omelette order on Tik Tok

Chantelle Quinn, from Newcastle, received a backlash on her Tik Tok video showing her takeaway order. Credit: Tik Tok

A woman from Newcastle has been mocked on social media for her Chinese takeaway.

Chantelle Quinn posted a Tik Tok video showing her "perfect" order of fried rice, spring rolls, chips, curry sauce and a ham omelette.

Since her post in July, users have not shied away from having their say on her choice.

Credit: Tik Tok

Some users wrote: "This is the ham sandwich equivalent to a Tesco meal deal."

"Where's the duck. Where's the noodles. Where's all the good stuff."

"Fifty shade of beige"

"Which part is Chinese"

  • Pictures from Tik Tok.

However some liked the look of Ms Quinn's meal, commenting:

"I'm no gonna lie I'd eat that lol"

"Nah omelette is the best don't knock it"

"Don't knock a Chinese omelette till you've tried it....different level"

Ms Quinn defended herself online writing: "You do realise this is one of the order I get, too many people with too much time on their hands.

"Honestly why are people so bothered, it's an omelette, get over it.

"It's such a shame that you all have got that much time to comment on a Tik Tok with food that you aren't even eating."

Listen to ITV News' Unscripted Podcast: