The criticisms made about the Tyne Tunnel's cashless toll payments have been “disproportionate”, a new report has found.

A review by Transport North East (TNE), which manages tunnel operator TT2’s contract, concluded that the main goals of the ‘Tyne Pass’ scheme “have all been achieved successfully”.

This includes cutting carbon emissions, reducing journey times on the A19 and creating local jobs.

The report found 3.55% of drivers going through the tunnel in July received fines, compared to more than 5% at the end of last year.

56,000 fines recorded in a month

The number of incidents of automatic number plate recognition cameras misreading licence plates also dropped from 400 per month to 120.

“TNE is conscious that as the scheme has matured almost all of the negative feedback is around enforcement which has resulted in a disproportionate focus on Unpaid Toll Charge Notices when in fact the scheme has achieved its aims for the region and is serving customers well," the review added.

Philip Smith, CEO at TT2, said that there had been "bumps on the journey" but that bosses had "constantly listened to customers and issues raised, and responded quickly where we could".

“The appraisal inevitably highlights the early day glitches we had that ranged from human error, signage issues due to problems with the new software and technology," he said.

Many drivers have complained about payment methods, warning signs, and the enforcement of fines for unpaid tolls. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In November 2021, TT2 switched to a cashless operation of open road tolling, monitored by vehicle registration cameras.

Drivers can either pay in advance or go straight through the tunnel and pay online before midnight the next day.

Those who are not able to pay by midnight the following day face a £60 penalty, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days or increased to £100 if not settled within 28 days.

Shortly after changes were introduced, a petition demanding a change to the new payment system garnered thousands of signatures in just 48 hours, after drivers claimed they were wrongly fined.

Recommendations have also been made towards TT2's operation in the report, including:

Setting up roadworks that are “easier for drivers to understand” and do not lead to major delays.

Regular improvements to its telephone payment line.

Amendments to pre-paid accounts that mean drivers must add some funds when setting one up.

The findings will be presented to councillors at a meeting on Thursday 8 September.

A separate review into complaints by watchdog Transport Focus is also due to be completed this month.

