An injured fox found in Stockton-on-Tees has been nursed back to health and released back into the wild by an animal charity.

The juvenile fox was rescued by the RSPCA after suffering spinal injuries when falling down an embankment at an industrial estate in July.

He spent nearly a month recovering at the Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre near Nantwich, in Cheshire, where staff ensured he was returned to full health before he was ready to head home.

At the time of his rescue the animal was in severe pain and could only “scoot” his body along the ground as he did not have the use of his back legs.

The RSPCA were called by staff at a nearby waste management plant.

Animal rescue officer, Shane Lynn, who carried out the rescue, said the factory had a reputation for being in touch with wildlife living nearby.

He said: “They have got foxes and deer living on land around the site and they do know what animals are around.

"They alerted us to the plight of this fox and it is great we have been able to return him close to the local fox population."

A foreman at Augean plant was so impressed with the RSPCA operation that he donated £80 towards the costs of caring for the fox.

The fox was then cared for at the RSPCA site in Cheshire before staff ensured he was rereleased in the area where he was found at the Augean works in Port Clarence.

Mr Lynn said he was delighted to see how healthy the six-month old fox was when he picked him up from a veterinary practice in Teesside.

“The wildlife centre did a fantastic job with him and then there was the logistics of transporting him back to Teesside," he added.

“We put a lot of work into ensuring this fox was released back into the wild and it was very rewarding to see him run off looking so happy."

RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre manager Lee Stewart said: “Returning a rehabilitated wild animal, particularly a juvenile like this fox, back to where it was originally rescued is common practice and important for the welfare of the animal and helps increase its chances of survival. "

"It can be costly and time consuming but it is necessary. There is no point spending all our time and money on an animal in our care at Stapeley if we were not to return it back to where it came from."

