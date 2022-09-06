A bar in Newcastle has pledged to pay one student's tuition fees for their first year of studying in the city.

Bijoux is offering the chance for one UK-based student from either Newcastle University or Northumbria University to secure a scholarship which will cover tuition fees for a year, as well as the cost for their textbooks.

Manager Mason Miller said the Mosley Street bar and nightclub had been a "core pillar of student nights out for years" and it was a "no-brainer" for them to "give something back".

Bijoux is a popular destination for students on nights out in Newcastle city centre. Credit: Bijoux

Mr Miller added: “With the cost of living rising in the UK, everyone is feeling the pinch at the moment and students are no exception.

"We want to remove just some of that financial burden for one student and their family during that initial first year of studying.

“Newcastle is a fantastic city and although it’s much more affordable than studying elsewhere in the country, we know it will make a huge difference to have that first year covered and those textbooks paid for.”

Bijoux has been a popular student venue since its opening more than 10 years ago. The bar has also frequently featured on reality TV shows such as Geordie Shore.

The bar's offer comes as a study by the National Union of Students (NUS) found 96% of students are having to cut back on expenses due to the rising cost of living, with a third of students living on less than £50 a month after paying rent and bills.

More information on the scholarship is on Bijoux's website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...