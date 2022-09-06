Nine arrests have been made following incidents of disorder at the Middlesbrough vs Sunderland Derby.

Cleveland Police said there were "pockets of disorder" at the match on Monday 5 September.

This reportedly included coins and bottles being thrown at officers.

A total of nine arrests were made, and all nine men aged between 18 and 42 were charged and are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Tuesday 20 September.

Match Commander, Chief Inspector Darren Bainbridge, said: “We would like to thank the Middlesbrough and Sunderland fans who attended the fixture at the Riverside Stadium for their support and patience whilst we dealt with some incidents of disorder.“We recognise that the vast majority of people attending the fixture were genuine fans who simply wanted to enjoy the game with their families and friends.

“There were, however, pockets of disorder which resulted in arrests and officers having to wear protective equipment.

"Further enquiries will now be carried out including reviewing footage and this may result in further action being taken.”

Anyone with information regarding disorder or criminality associated with football is asked to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101.

