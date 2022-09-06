A police officer who sent inappropriate messages to a vulnerable woman he met on duty has been sacked without notice.

PC Callum McLennan, of Northumbria Police, was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and an independently chaired panel found gross misconduct proven against him.

A disciplinary hearing held on Monday 5 September heard that the officer abused his position for a sexual purpose by trying to get into a relationship with a woman who reported a crime.

After attending a report of a domestic violence incident, PC McLennan sent personal and unprofessional messages to the woman between 4 and 27 February 2021.

The messages sent by him included leading, personal statements with him using kisses and discussed his own private life and relationship status.

The IPOC said PC McLennan also appeared to have encouraged the woman to contact him on Facebook.

Initially, PC McLennan used text messages as a way to update the woman on the outcome of the incident he had attended.

During the interview PC McLennan admitted that after meeting her in a professional capacity, he had attempted to develop a relationship with her through text messages.

PC McLennan was interviewed under caution during which he admitted contacting the woman with a view to developing a personal relationship with her.

IOPC regional director, Thea Walton, said: “Police officers are held to high standards when it comes to their interactions with members of the public and they are expected to conduct themselves professionally.

"When police officers or staff abuse their position for a sexual purpose this is serious corruption – and it has absolutely no place in policing."

