Top Gun star Tom Cruise was seen just before 11:30am on Tuesday 6 September at Teesside airport.

Tom Cruise flew into Teesside airport before he boarded a helicopter.

Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, said: "Another day, another Hollywood superstar flies into Teesside Airport."An eagle eyed Teessider caught Tom Cruise flying into the airport before he boarded a helicopter."

He added: "Apparently he was piloting the helicopter when he got on, not sure about the plane though."

The Hollywood actor had previously been spotted in the region filming the newest instalment of the Mission Impossible series in the village of Levisham, near Pickering, North Yorkshire.

It is thought that Mr Cruise arrived to and from the Mission Impossible set in this helicopter.

