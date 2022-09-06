Tour of Britain arrives in the North East

The UK's most prestigious cycling race will be arriving in the region.

Stage three of the Tour of Britain will see more than 100 of the world's best cyclists make their way from Durham city centre to Sunderland on Tuesday 6 September.

The route will initially head west to Stanhope and into the North Pennines. Among the challenges is the ascent of Chapel Fell, a 4km climb located near the County Durham and Cumbria border.

Barnard Castle marks the most southerly point of the route, as the peloton will then head up through Bishop Auckland, Hetton-le-Hole and Houghton-le-Spring.

Then, the route will weave through Sunderland to the finish line outside the new City Hall.

Stage Three roadmap. Credit: Tour of Britain

What times are the cyclists expected to pass through key points of the route?

11:15am - St Mary's College, Durham.

11:30am - Ushaw Moor.

12:12pm - Stanhope.

12:35pm - Chapel Fell.

1:33pm - Billy Lane.

2:01pm - Bishop Auckland.

2:15pm - Ferryhill.

2:55pm - High Moorsley.

3:23pm - Keel Square, Sunderland.

Spectators look on during stage one from Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre on Sunday. Credit: PA

Cycling enthusiasts are being encouraged to visit the route to watch the racers as they ride past.

The race will move onto Teesside and North Yorkshire on Wednesday.

The 18th edition of the event visits major cities across the UK during Sunday 4 - Sunday 11 September.

ITV4 is broadcasting live flag-to-flag coverage of every stage, as well as a nightly highlights show, allowing fans in the UK to watch wherever they are.

