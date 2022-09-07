Actor Stephen Tompkinson to stand trial over grievous bodily harm charge

Actor Stephen Tomkinson has appeared in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The 56-year-old, best known for starring as Inspector Alan Banks in ITV crime series DCI Banks, appeared via video link at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday morning (7 September).

Tompkinson, of Beech Grove, Whitley Bay, spoke to confirm his name before responding to the charge with the words “not guilty”.

The court was told that the alleged offence took place on the 30 May 2021.

Adam Birkby, Tompkinson’s lawyer, raised concerns in court about some media coverage of the case and comments on social media.

He reminded the court his client had pleaded not guilty to the charge and adding coverage should be “fair and impartial”.

Judge Robert Adams endorsed those remarks reminding media coverage should not be prejudicial and threaten defendant’s right to a fair trial.

Tompkinson will stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court on 2 May next year.