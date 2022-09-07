Police have released CCTV images of males they would like to identify in connection to an incident of anti social off-road biking through Middlesbrough and Redcar.

Images and video footage posted on social media at the time showed dozens of riders take to the roads on Sunday 7 August.

Credit: Cleveland Police

While some appeared to behave within the law, police said many others did not - putting the public at serious risk.

Cleveland Police are now appealing to identify a number of males in CCTV images.

Officers are releasing images of twelve males who may be able to help with their enquiries into the incident and police would appeal to the public for any information they have which could help in identifying them.

Credit: Clevelad Police

Previous action taken in relation to the incident has seen officers carry out warrants in the Middlesbrough and Redcar areas, leading to arrests and a number of off-road and quad bikes seized.

Cleveland Police’s Chief Inspector Wendy Tinkler from Middlesbrough Neighbourhood Team said: “We believe the males in these images may be able to help with our ongoing enquiries into the incident in early August whereby a large group of people on off-road bikes caused distress to law-abiding members of the public.“I appreciate that some of the images may be limited in respect of facial recognition, but it may be that you recognise the clothing or bikes."

He added: “We are also working with our partners in the local authority and housing associations regarding any tenants who may be storing illegal off-road bikes, as they may find themselves in breach of tenancy agreements.

Credit: Cleveland Police

“Please call Cleveland Police or Crimestoppers if you have information regarding the males in these images, or any information regarding the whereabouts of off-road bikes or where they may be stored.”

Anyone with information can contact Cleveland Police by calling 101 or online.

