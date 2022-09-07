A renewable hydrogen company has opened its first UK base in Newcastle.

The French firm, Lhyfe, aims to work with businesses in the region to help them decarbonise.

Lhyfe said it had chosen the North East as its UK headquarters because of its “extraordinary potential, strong ties to renewables and world leading hydrogen research already underway”.

Renewable green hydrogen is produced by using water and wind or sun to power electrolysers.

Water is fed into the electrolyser, which is split into hydrogen and oxygen meaning the only by-product is oxygen.

The hydrogen is then compressed and transported locally from the production unit to various consumers across the region, providing an alternative to fossil fuels and building a local eco-system.

The team will be led by renewable energy expert Colin Brown who is from the region.

Mr Brown said: “Renewable green hydrogen production at scale is one of the key solutions to help the UK reach its net zero targets.

“It’s an enabler that offers a solution to all sectors and parts of society, and the good news is it’s available to be deployed today.

“We are exploring exciting opportunities across the UK to enable local decarbonisation, and there is extraordinary potential in the North East.

“Throughout history the North East has been a global leader of technical innovation, specifically within the transport and energy sectors - I hope Lhyfe can add to that heritage.

“The region can lead the UK, which in turn can become a global leader in the production of green hydrogen, moving away from our reliance on fossil fuels, improving energy security, contributing to net zero and helping drive the economy.”

Matthieu Guesné, CEO and founder of Lhyfe. Credit: Lhyfe

Lhyfe’s unit in Bouin, France, produces up to 300kg per day which the company aims to increase to 1,000kg per day in 2023 – enough to run a fleet of around 25 buses.

It has ambitions for more than 3GW of electrolytic hydrogen in operation by 2030.

Production units are currently being deployed onshore, but Lhyfe has an aim to take electrolysis offshore – making use of the huge offshore wind potential the UK has on offer, particularly in the North Sea.

Lhyfe is preparing to launch the world’s first offshore renewable hydrogen production demonstrator, off the coast of Saint-Nazaire in France.

Matthieu Guesné, CEO and founder of Lhyfe, said: “The opening of our UK subsidiary is in line with our international deployment plans.

“The speed with which this deployment is taking place - this is our sixth European subsidiary in two years - confirms the growing enthusiasm of European countries for renewable hydrogen, while our position as leader naturally amplifies the interest for Lhyfe.

“Through this subsidiary, we will be able to offer decarbonisation solutions that meet the specific uses and constraints of the British market.”

