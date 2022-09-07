Sam Fender has announced he will play an extra date at St James' Park next summer.

The singer songwriter revealed the second show in Newcastle on social media on Wednesday morning (7 September).

Writing on Twitter, he said: "St James’ presale sold oot!!! So we’ve added an EXTRA DATE on Saturday June 10th."

The North Shields star first announced he would be gracing the stage at the home of Newcastle United on Friday.

He will be the first Geordie to headline the venue, which has a capacity of more than 52,000.

Speaking last week, he said: "I've always joked that one day we might play at St James Park in Newcastle, and now we're actually going to play it."

He will play the venue on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June.

