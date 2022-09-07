Sunderland striker Ross Stewart 'out for six to eight weeks' with injury

Sunderland FC's striker Ross Stewart will be out of action for six weeks after suffering an injury.

The Scot is said to have sustained a muscle thigh injury while practising shooting on Monday (5 September) at the Riverside Stadium.

The Black Cats lost 1-0 in the game against Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough side.

Manager Tony Mowbray said: "Ross will be out for six to eight weeks - it could be a little longer, but that will depend on his rehabilitation and the way his body reacts.

"He's a really positive guy and we hope that he will be a quick healer, so we will take it game by game and hopefully he returns quickly.”

He added: "It is a blow, and now we have to find a way to score the goals, but we will be positive and we will not be all doom and gloom about how we are going to win games and score.

“There are players within the squad who are capable of stepping up and our job is to find a way to win, so that's what we will do."

Dennis Cirkin has also been sidelined after suffering a minor hamstring strain against Boro, but the left back should return to the field of play within a fortnight.

Mr Mowbray said: "Dennis will be out for one to two weeks and it is as slight an injury as you will see, so he should be back in action within a fortnight."

