A County Durham woman who supported striking miners in the 1980s is set to star in a stage show of the hit film 'Brassed Off'.Denise Smithson, 71, was part of Eppleton Miners' Wives Support Group, in Hetton-le-Hole, County Durham, when her husband Denis was on strike from his job as an electrician in the mines.Almost 40 years later, she responded to a casting call for local people who experienced the strikes to star in a new play.

Denise has been cast as a member of the Women Against Pit Closures in the play, which tells the story of a colliery brass band's fight for survival as the local coal mine faces closure.

Denise, of East Rainton, said: "When I saw that they were casting for women to be in the Women Against Pit Closures group I thought, 'that was me...I was one of those women, I will go along and see what it is like.'"It has brought a lot of memories of those days back such as being on picket lines and making food for miners and their families in a soup kitchen."

Jacqueline Phillips from Peterlee plays Rita in the show Brassed Off Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The cast and crew say having someone like Denise onboard brings a wealth of first hand experience to the show, which is priceless.

Denise added: "The 1984-1985 strike, the trauma and emotions were raw. For my family, and the community I lived in and communities up and down the country, it took its toll.

"It was heartbreaking, wrenching, to watch families and communities ripped apart, and an industry closed.

"Communities have never come back from that fully."

'Brassed Off' is a stage adaptation of the 1996 comedy-drama film with the same title starring Ewan McGregor, Harrogate actor Jim Carter and Stockton's Stephen Tompkinson.

The show is a funny and life-affirming tale of community spirit and triumph in the face of adversity.The stage play has been adapted by Paul Allen based on the screenplay by Mark Herman and its setting has been relocated to County Durham from Grimethorpe in South Yorkshire.

County Durham was among the areas worst hit by pit closures in the 1980s.

Director Conrad Nelson said the tale will resonate with audiences in Durham, many of whom will have been affected by the decline of mining.

"We as an audience, understand and know the things that happen in this drama have happened to people directly.

"The audience will be able to relate to the story and that brings it to this community. Most of the voices and most of the actors are from the local area and the bands are from the local area."

The show is on at the Gala Theatre for 3 weeks from Tuesday 6 September. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Acting is far from something Denise is used to, but says she is excited to bring her own experience to the stage, playing such an interesting role: "I'm nervous but excited to perform. I think it'll be a great show and I'm proud to be part of it.

"I'm proud of what the women did during the strikes. We came together and came out and we stood strong. Women did all we could to support the miners in their battle."The production's cast of nine actors will be joined by young performers from County Durham and members of Easington Colliery Band and RMT Fishburn Brass Band will also perform.Adapted from the classic film starring Ewan McGregor and Tara Fitzgerald, Brassed Off is a funny and life-affirming tale of community spirit and triumph in the face of adversity.