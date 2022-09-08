Politicians from around the North East and North Yorkshire have been reacting with sadness to the news that Her Royal Highness the Queen has died.

The messages have reflected on the Queen's long service not just in the UK but across the world.

Earlier on Thursday 8 September, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

All four of her children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, travelled to Balmoral to be with the Queen, along with her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Her death was announced at 6:30pm on the same day.

Former Chancellor and MP for Richmond, Rishi Sunak thanked the Queen for a lifetime spent serving the nation.

He also thanked the former monarch "for showing us what duty means and for always putting the country and commonwealth first."Mr Sunak added: "There will never be another like Queen Elizabeth II."

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck posted two pictures of the Queen from her coronation and a more recent one.

She tweeted: "Thank you for your service. In our nation’s darkest times Her Majesty’s words always brought comfort," alongside a broken heart emoji.

Guy Opperman the MP Hexham posted a three photographs from the Queen's reign alongside the words: "Rest in peace Your Majesty. And thank you for your service. The country, and the whole world, will miss you so very much. God save the King"

Newcastle North MP Catherine McKinnell said: "Thank you for your lifetime of service. May you rest in peace."

Peter Gibson represents Darlington and posted a statement from himself and the people of his constituency.

He said he was deeply saddened at the news and that the Queen had served the country with "honour, duty and integrity."

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne tweeted her condolences to the Royal Family.

Meanwhile North West Durham MP Richard Holden said: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone in North West Durham are with Her Majesty and The Royal Family at this time."

On Teesside, MP for Hartlepool Jill Mortimer simply said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty."

Using the same phrase that the Queen herself used when the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip died, Matt Vickers MP for Stockton South said the Queen had been the country's "strength and stay."

He added: "The world has lost a true leader."

Neither Houghton and Sunderland South MP Bridget Phillipson, nor her neighbouring MP Julie Elliot made a statement, however, both changed their cover photo on their social media to a black and white image of the Queen, with the dates of her birth and death.

Paul Howell, who represents the constituency of Sedgefield, posted a statement alongside the simple words of "Ma’am, thank you," before adding "God Save The King."

In Redcar, Jacob Young talked about the Queen's 70 years of duty.

He called her a pillar of stability "through periods of enormous social change and the most significant chapters in our Nation's history."

He added that a book of condolence will be available to sign at Redcar Civic Heart from 9am on Friday 9 September.

Kevin Hollinrake represents Thirsk and Malton in North Yorkshire.

Posting an image of the Queen from her coronation in 1953, he said: "Truly the best of us.

"Our lives seem to have been forever intertwined with hers and we give thanks for everything she has given and done for us."

He added: "Life will never be the same again."

Rachel Maskell, MP for York Central, reflected on how the news of the Queen's death ended a long chapter in the nation's history, marking an end of an era.

MP for York Outer, Julian Sturdy said: "The United Kingdom has lost its greatest ever public servant. No one will ever emulate HM The Queen's lifetime of dedication and steadfast service."We will miss her and her memories will live on with the millions of lives she touched."Mr Sturdy finished: "God Save The King!"