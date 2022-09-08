A man has left a 50-year-old with serious injuries after asking him to come over to do a favour before hitting him with a piece of wood.

Benjamin Hawkins, 36, from Newcastle, left his victim with a fractured skull after the attack in the early hours of Monday 17 January .

Newcastle Crown Court heard on Wednesday 7 September heard that Hawkins had called his victim and asked him to do a small favour.

The victim, obliged and later showed up at Hawkins’ address, but was greeted with anger and hostility, meaning the pair got into a fight inside the house.

After the conflict ended, the victim left the property but as he made his way home, noticed a blue car driven by an associate of Hawkins, coming towards him.

He managed to get out of the way, but was soon approached by Hawkins and hit over the head.

The victim was taken to hospital.

There he was told he had suffered a bleed on the brain, a fractured skull and cheekbone as well as a chipped eye socket and lost part of his ear.

Hawkins was arrested at his address on Acton Place, Newcastle, with officers recovering a wooden stick from the property.

He was later charged and appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on 6 July where he admitted to a section 18 assault, and possession of an offensive weapon.

On Wednesday 6 September he returned to court where he was jailed for a total of 39 months.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Michael Ayre said: “This was a violent attack and I am pleased the victim is recovering well, as the injuries he sustained could have had some very serious consequences.

“Hawkins was in an aggressive mood that night and made it clear he was going to cause harm.

"He threatened his victim after they came to blows over an unrelated matter and then carried them out –– knocking his victim unconscious and leaving him unresponsive."

He added: “Thanks to a swift and detailed investigation, Hawkins had no choice but to admit his guilt and I am pleased with the sentence handed down.

"There is never an excise for violence of this nature and it is only right Hawkins is behind bars.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...