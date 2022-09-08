A 43-year-old man has died in a collision near Stocksfield, leaving police appealing for witnesses.

Northumbria Police received report of a one-vehicle collision on the B6309 southbound near Squirrels Leap at about 10.15am on Wednesday 7 September.

Emergency services attended the scene but the driver of the grey Skoda was confirmed as dead at the scene.

Police are trying to trace a key witness who they believe may have been in the area and have witnessed the crash.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police said: “Any death on our roads is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this terrible time.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected as they continue to attempt to come to terms with what has happened."

He continued: “We are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this collision, but at this early stage we do not believe any other vehicle to have been involved.

“However, we are keeping an open mind and are asking for anybody who witnessed the collision itself – or who was in the area and saw a grey Skoda – to come forward.

“Please check your dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of interest. We are especially keen to hear from a potentially key witness who we believe may have witnessed the collision. Your information could be crucial so please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...