A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to the North East

From feats of engineering, to the halls of academia; when the North East led the way, the Queen came to celebrate that success.

On an Autumn day in October 1947, she visited the city of Durham, where a large crowd gathered hoping to catch a glimpse.

Among her engagements, was laying the foundation stone for the new building at St Mary's College, part of Durham University.

It set the tone for her reign as Queen Elizabeth II.

Prof Christopher Higgins, Former Durham University Vice-Chancellor, said: "The Queen has been a great supporter of the university since she was Princess Elizabeth, in all sorts of ways.

"That has been great, not just recognising the university but recognising Durham as a whole, raising the profile of the city and the North East and just creating general excitement as she's visited the university."

Visiting Durham, as Princess Elizabeth, in 1947. Credit: ITV News

That excitement was clear from the moment of the Queen's coronation, in 1953. People came out in droves to celebrate the occasion.

Just a year later, the Queen, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, visited Tyneside where they received a rapturous welcome.

For many, the new monarch symbolised the optimism of the post-war era, as the country looked to the future.

Crowds gathered for a visit to Tyneside the year after the Queen's coronation Credit: ITV News

It was a sentiment summed up by the Queen herself soon after, while inspecting troops in Stockton.

The early years of the Queen's reign were forged amid the white heat of technology, with North East industry leading the way. The Royal couple wasted no time in visiting ICI at Wilton on Teesside, where many of those innovations were taking place.

The Royal motorcade arriving at ICI on Teesside Credit: ITV News

These pictures reveal the pride felt by workers and their families, as they showed off the modern face of Teesside to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

One high profile feat of engineering which was recognised by the Queen, was the first Tyne Tunnel, which she opened in 1967.

45 years later, Her Majesty returned, giving the royal seal of approval to the second tunnel under the Tyne.

The Queen opened both of the Tyne Tunnels 45 years apart Credit: ITV News

The 1970s saw a massive change on the Northumbrian landscape; the creation of Kielder Water, the largest reservoir in Northern Europe.

After years of building work, the Queen performed the official opening in May 1982.

On the water that day Jonty Hall, who, at the age of 12, was a member of Kielder Scouts. For him, that day had extra significance - the reservoir became his livelihood.

The pressure of finding work was a recurring theme for many people throughout the Queen's reign.

As the North East's old industries died, the region turned increasingly to arts, culture and heritage to drive economic regeneration. The Queen played her part in those changes.

These were the scenes as the royal yacht Britannia made its stately progress into Hartlepool marina, before the development's official opening in 1993.

The Royal Yacht Britannia sailed into Hartlepool in 1993 Credit: ITV News

Step forward to the Golden Jubilee year of 2002, when the Queen shared more proud North East moments: opening the Gateshead Millennium Bridge, Sunderland's Winter Gardens and the extension of the Tyne and Wear Metro - all on the same day.

For one North East politician, that deep affection for the monarch was rooted in her passions and commitments.

Chi Onwurah, MP for Newcastle Central, said the people of the North East really respect service and Her Majesty "showed that every day of her life".

"She will also be remembered particularly as the head of our armed forces because we have so many people in the military, who've served in the military.

"And then also she was a champion of the Commonwealth and I know that means a lot to many communities who have Commonwealth heritage and it's a personal connection which is there as well."

The Queen returned to Tyneside in her Golden Jubilee year Credit: ITV News

In recent years, the Queen travelled less.

So many people in our region treasure fond memories of her Diamond Jubilee tour of 2012, which once again, took in Durham University.

The day was remembered warmly by the Vice Chancellor at the time, Professor Christopher Higgins, who recalled intriguing conversations at lunch.

At the start of the new Elizabethan age, the North East was a traditional society, with traditional values and a traditional economy.

Amid the changes of the twentieth and twenty first centuries, the Queen has been a constant and reassuring presence.

And in return for a lifetime of caring for her country, the Queen has been repaid, with the respect and admiration of millions.