Champion Lioness, Whitby's Beth Mead, says she hopes the England side can "re-enact what happened this summer" in next year's World Cup.

The Lionesses finished their World Cup qualifiers campaign with a 10 nil win against Luxembourg on Tuesday 6 September.

Mead said: "Going back into the England camp so soon, I think a lot of the girls were apprehensive, you know starting a new chapter of 'we’ve got to focus on World Cup qualifiers'."

"So as incredible as the summer was, in football it can soon change and you’ve got to focus on something new, but yeah last night was great.

"We’ve not had that much time off so hopefully my form hasn’t changed too much, well I’m hoping so anyway so."

Beth Mead was one of the winning goal scorers in their fifth match of the campaign.

The striker has been working with the McDonald's Fun Football programme recently to improve children's access to football.

She hopes that the Lionesses success has inspired the next generation.

The 27-year-old said: "What an incredible summer, not only for us as a team but for the nation.

"Walking down the street has been a little bit different to normal, but yeah it’s incredible.

"People apologise when they come up and speak to me, but I’m like you recognise me - the women’s game’s heading in the right direction.

"You recognise me, you recognise my team mates so yeah, the summer’s been unbelievable, so hopefully it is set the women’s game in great stead to reach new heights."

Mead said there has been a 60% increase in girls signing up to play since the Euros.

"Hopefully that’s just the beginning, but we’ve got to push that even more for them.

"Free sessions to come to, I think that’s the dream for anyone who loves football."

Beth Mead was the top goal scorer of the Euro Tournament 2022. Credit: PA Images

Ms Mead has also worked in collaboration with Teesside University to offer a football scholarship to girls studying whilst playing national, international and or professional football.

She said: "It was something I really wanted to do with the university.

"For girls it should be easy for them to go to university but also balance a football career alongside that.

"It is something that I’ve experienced, and I’ve got great help from, so hopefully I can help them do that as well."

