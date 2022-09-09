Decision due today on future of Great North Run

The organisers of the Great North Run are due to make an announcement on the future of this weekend's event.

The Great Run Company released a statement saying it was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

On Thursday it announced the cancellation of the Great North 5K on Friday evening.

Tens of thousands of people are due to come to Tyneside for the biggest race in the event's history.

The world-famous half marathon had accepted 3,000 additional participants, to make a total of 60,000 runners.

The race is also returning its historic 'city to sea' course for the first time since 2019.