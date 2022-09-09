Famous faces from across the North East have paid their respects on social media, to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace Earlier issued a statement on Thursday 8 September, saying that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, all travelled to Balmoral to be with the Queen, along with her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Her death was announced at 6:30pm on the same day.

From footballers to musicians, our region's celebs have written in tribute on social media to the Queen's service and legacy.

Alan Sheerer, retired Newcastle United captain from Gosforth and football legend, said: "The Queen dedicated her life to the service of this country.

"For a boy from Newcastle it was an honour to be in her presence. Thank you Ma’am. For everything ❤️"

British presenting duo Ant & Dec from Newcastle said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"It is hard to believe she will no longer be with us. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with King Charles and the entire Royal Family. Rest In Peace Your Majesty. And thank you 🙏"

Frontman of rock band The Police, Sting, sad he "had a quiet weep for the Queen."

Sting received a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) from Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for services to music in 2003.

He added: "I am sad for my country and what it has lost. Sting CBE."

Lee Ridley from Consett, also known as ‘Lost Voice Guy’, is the first comedian to win Britain’s Got Talent.

The comedian has cerebral palsy and perform his stand up using a communication aid.

He retweeted a post from @paddingtonbear which said: "Thank you Ma’am, for everything."

Sara Davies MBE is a British businesswoman, entrepreneur, and television personality from County Durham.

She is best known for staring on the TV show Dragon's Den and wrote about her sadness on hearing about the death of the Queen.

Ms Davies said: "I’m so saddened to hear the devastating news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

"We’ve lost the greatest monarch in history, someone who selflessly dedicated her life to her country.

"She leaves a legacy which will never be forgotten.

"Thank you ma’am, may you rest in peace❤️"

Joe McElderry from South Shields is a singer and songwriter who won the sixth series of the ITV show The X Factor in 2009.

He wrote simple tribute to Her Majesty on twitter on Thursday.

Mr McElderry said: "Rest in Peace to Her Majesty the Queen ❤️"

Bruno Guimaraes is one of the newest signing for Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old midfielder expressed his condolences on twitter on Thursday.

He said: "😢🖤🌹Rest in peace queen 🌹🖤😢"

The club itself said it is "deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

NUFC added: "We join the world in sending our deepest condolences to the Royal Family."

Middlesbrough FC said they are joining the nation in mourning, adding "our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family"

Sunderland AFC also offered their "sincere condolences" and added, "We are saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II."

The UK and world reacts to the death of Her Majesty The Queen at 96...