Great North Run to go ahead as 'fitting tribute' to the Queen

The organisers of the world's biggest half marathon, the Great North Run, have announced this weekend's event will go ahead.

The Great Run Company released a statement on Thursday saying it was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

It has however decided to cancel the Great North 5K, which was due to take place on Friday evening, as well as the Junior and Mini Great North Run.

Tens of thousands of people are due to come to Tyneside for the biggest race in the event's history.

The world-famous half marathon had accepted 3,000 additional participants, to make a total of 60,000 runners.

The race is also returning its historic 'city to sea' course, starting in Newcastle and finishing in South Shields, for the first time since 2019.