Leading figures and organisations from across the North East and North Yorkshire have shared their tributes after the death of The Queen.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on the afternoon of Thursday, 8 September, Buckingham Palace announced.

The Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, said the news was "profoundly sad".

Ms Ropner said: "Her unfailing commitment to our country and to the wider Commonwealth throughout the past 70 years has been an inspiration to us all.

"That her life was so blessedly long, and that her youthful vow was kept so carefully, is an accomplishment for which we, as a county and as a nation, will be forever grateful."

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, called The Queen a "constant, faithful presence" and asked people to join him in praying for members of the Royal Family over the coming weeks.

He said: "Many of us will struggle to imagine the life of our nation without The Queen.

"Her constancy and faithfulness has been deeply reassuring in a world that has changed so much."

The Bishop of Durham has been reflecting on Queen Elizabeth II's life of incredible duty.

Those who met her on visits to the region say they were touched by the warmth and her humour including the Lord Lieutenant of Durham.

Books of condolence have opened across the region to allow people to remember and reflect on the life of the late monarch.

Find out where you can pay your respects below:

