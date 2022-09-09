Memorials and tributes have been flooding in across the North East and North Yorkshire in memory of the Queen.

It was announced on Thursday 8 September that Her Royal Highness had died at Balmoral in the afternoon.

A period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral, the date of which will be confirmed at a later date, Buckingham Palace said.

Tyneside:

Newcastle Civic Centre was one of several buildings and structures in the ITV Tyne Tees region which have been lit up in purple. Credit: Newcastle City Council

Personal tributes have been left at Newcastle's Civic Centre on Ceremonial Way as people pay their respects to the Monarch.

One family's tribute said: "Grief is the price we pay for love. Rest in Peace Your Majesty."

Flowers have started to be laid at Newcastle's Civic Centre along the Ceremonial Way. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Newcastle City Council are letting people lay flowers on the Civic Centre's Ceremonial way. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Billboards on Northumberland St normally showing commercial adverts instead showed simple images of the Queen taken at her Platinum Jubilee.

Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Books of condolences have opened across the ITV Tyne Tees region.

In Gateshead there are a number of locations where people can commemorate Her Majesty, including the Civic Centre and libraries.

Credit: Gateshead Council

Wearside:

Near Roker, beach art appeared earlier on Friday 9 September to commemorate Her Royal Highness.

It said: "RIP Queen Elizabeth II"

County Durham:

In Darlington floral tributes have been left at the town's Market Cross.

Credit: Darlington Borough Council

Councillor Jonathan Dulston, Leader of Darlington Borough Council, was among those to have laid flowers in commemoration of her life and service.

Credit: Darlington Borough Council

Northumberland:

Bells have been heard ringing out across the country and region.

In Heddon-on-the-Wall St Andrew's Church tolled out in the rain.

Children in schools across the North East have been learning about the death of The Queen and what it means for the country. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Hartlepool:

Flags across the region have been lowered to half-mast including at Heugh Gun Battery on the coast.

Heugh Gun Battery Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

On the coast looking northwards towards Crimdon the Union Jack was lowered. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees