In pictures: The North East and North Yorkshire remembers her Majesty the Queen following her death
Memorials and tributes have been flooding in across the North East and North Yorkshire in memory of the Queen.
It was announced on Thursday 8 September that Her Royal Highness had died at Balmoral in the afternoon.
A period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen's funeral, the date of which will be confirmed at a later date, Buckingham Palace said.
Tyneside:
Personal tributes have been left at Newcastle's Civic Centre on Ceremonial Way as people pay their respects to the Monarch.
One family's tribute said: "Grief is the price we pay for love. Rest in Peace Your Majesty."
Billboards on Northumberland St normally showing commercial adverts instead showed simple images of the Queen taken at her Platinum Jubilee.
Books of condolences have opened across the ITV Tyne Tees region.
In Gateshead there are a number of locations where people can commemorate Her Majesty, including the Civic Centre and libraries.
Wearside:
Near Roker, beach art appeared earlier on Friday 9 September to commemorate Her Royal Highness.
It said: "RIP Queen Elizabeth II"
County Durham:
In Darlington floral tributes have been left at the town's Market Cross.
Councillor Jonathan Dulston, Leader of Darlington Borough Council, was among those to have laid flowers in commemoration of her life and service.
Northumberland:
Bells have been heard ringing out across the country and region.
In Heddon-on-the-Wall St Andrew's Church tolled out in the rain.
Hartlepool:
Flags across the region have been lowered to half-mast including at Heugh Gun Battery on the coast.
