The Great North Run will be going ahead despite concerns that the event would be called off following the death of the Queen.

Organisers have announced that the half marathon will be held as "a fitting tribute to the Queen, who lived her life in the service of our country and its people."

On their website, Great north Run organisers wrote: "Elements of the runner and spectator experience will be more subdued out of respect to the Royal Family.

"Whilst we want runners to enjoy the day, we will be encouraging everyone to be mindful of the very sad and very special circumstances in which the event will be taking place, and encourage them to communicate their respect in whichever way they feel appropriate."

Here is what you need to know about start times and how to get there.

Where is the start?

On the day runners will begin their Great North Run journey at the main welcome zone, which is at the Queen Victoria Road/ Claremont Road roundabout.

Great North Run welcome zone. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

From the welcome zone runners will make their way to the start line via different routes depending on the colour of their race number.

Orange and White numbers

From the welcome zone people with orange and white coloured numbers will follow a marked route through Exhibition park and into the Town Moor to an information and assembly point.

At the information point there will be toilets, water refill stations and a baggage bus, which will take your bag to the finish ready for you to collect at the finish.

Green numbers

Green coloured numbers will similarly follow a marked route along Claremont Road to an information and assembly point at the west end of Claremont Road where there will also be toilets, water stations and baggage buses.

The Great North Run will be going ahead despite concerns that the event would be called off following the death of the Queen. Credit: PA

What time do I need to be there and when does it start?

All number colours can access the main welcome zone at the Queen Victoria Road/ Claremont Road roundabout from 8am.

The baggage buses for White and Orange numbers will depart at 10:15am if you need to have your bag transported to the finish.

The assembly area for White and Orange numbers closes at 10:35am

The baggage buses for Green numbers will depart at 11am and the assembly area closes at 10:55am.

There is a mass warm up at 10:33am and runners will set off from 10:45am in waves.

The waves are as follows:

Wave 1-5: Orange numbers

Wave 6-9: White numbers

Wave 10: Green numbers

How do I get my bag on a bus?

To get your bag put on a bus and transported for collection at the finish, organisers have said that runners should fill in the baggage label which is attached to your race number.

This label can be torn off from you race number and secured to the bag to ensure it is given back to the correct person.

The buses will be station along your route from the welcome zone to your designated assembly point.

Organisers said, the buses will be numbered and runners should remember which bus they put their bag on.

White and Orange numbers

There will be 26 double decker buses stationed along your marked route to the assembly point.

Green numbers

There will be 12 double decker buses stationed along your marked route to the assembly point.

Can I change wave to run with my friend?

The Great North Run have said swapping to a different colour wave is fine as long as runners follow one simple rule- they can only move to a later wave.

In otherwise you can start further away from the start line but not closer.

For example if you are orange wave, you can move to white or green, and if you are white, you can move to green.

How do I get to the start?

Organisers say the best way to get to the start is on public transport as there will be many road closures on the day.

Metro, bus and ferry services have teamed up to offer a Great North Run Rover ticket for the day which can be used on all three services and is available as a day pass for £6 or a single for £3.90.

These Great North Run Rover tickets can be bought at all Metro tickets stations.

Metro

The nearest station to the start is Haymarket and nearest to the finish is South Shields.

Bus

The nearest stations to the start are Haymarket and Eldon Square and nearest to the finish is Bents Park.

Parking

There is no official parking available at the start of the race but parking is available at the finish in South Shields, opening from 6:15am on the Leas.

Organisers have said if people need to drive to the start they should park at a Metro station and take the Metro start.

The route

The Great North Run route. Credit: Great North Run

How do I get my bag back?

The baggage collection point is at the Gypsies Green stadium which is accessible from the Apres Run Zone in South Shields.

Timing

Each runner has a chip in the back of their race number which will record their time.

Organisers have said this chip should not be covered with running belts or strap etc as this will affect the accuracy of the time.

What else is going on?

There is a Charity Village at Bents Park in South Shields where the stalls of different charities will be located.