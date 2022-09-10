King Charles III has been formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday 10 September.

The event was televised for the first time in history and it included Charles’s chosen title as King, already known to be King Charles III.

But what is the Proclamation of the King and where can you go to see it in your local area?

The Proclamation of Accession of Queen Elizabeth II at Temple Bar, at the entrance to the City of London. Credit: PA Images

A new King or Queen takes over the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.

The new monarch is proclaimed as the new ruler as soon as possible at an Accession Council in St James's Palace.

The Council is formed of Privy Counsellors, Great Officers of State, the Lord Mayor and High Sheriffs of the City of London, Realm High Commissioners and some senior civil servants.

The Council is held without the Sovereign to formally announce the death of the Monarch and proclaim the succession of the new Sovereign.

Following the proclamation, the new Monarch reads a declaration and takes an oath.

The oath known as the Accession Declaration, maintains the established Protestant succession and is normally made at the next State Opening of Parliament.

In a time before social media, news about the Proclamation of the King or Queen at the Accession Council would have been announced throughout the land by Mayors and High Sheriffs.

Shona Harper-Wilkes was appointed the High Sheriff of Durham this year. Credit: County Durham Coummunity Foundation

The origins of the Office of High Sheriff dates back to Saxon times, when the ‘Shire Reeve’ was responsible to the King for the maintenance of law and order within the shire, or county.

There are 55 High Sheriffs serving the counties of England and Wales each year.

The tradition is that the Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III will be announced by officials across the country.

The Proclamation of King Charles III at St James's Palace on Saturday 10 September. Credit: PA Images

Here is where you can see a Proclamation of the King in your local area on Sunday 11 September.

North Yorkshire:

The Castle Museum in York about 1pm.

Steps of County Hall, Northallerton at 4pm.

Scarborough Town Hall at 4pm.

Tyne & Wear:

Steps of the Law Courts on Newcastle Quayside at about 1pm.

Northumberland:

Steps of Morpeth Town Hall at about 1pm.

Durham:

Outside the town hall at about 12:30pm and then from the balcony at about 1pm.

Newcastle:

The Civic Centre balcony at about 3pm.

North Tyneside:

In front of the Quadrant building facin,g The Silverlink North at about 3pm.

South Tyneside:

Steps of South Shields Town Hall at about 3pm

Sunderland:

The Civic Centre balcony at about 4 pm.

Gateshead:

In front of the Civic Centre at about 3pm.

Darlington:

The Market Cross at about 3pm.

Hartlepool:

Victory Square at about 2:30pm

Middlesbrough:

Town Hall steps 4pm.

Stockton-on-Tees:

Stockton Town Hall 3pm.

The UK and world reacts to the death of Her Majesty The Queen at 96...