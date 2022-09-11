Organisers of Great North Run praise 'fitting tribute' to Her Majesty

The team behind this year's Great North Run have thanked participants and spectators for helping to make the event a 'fitting tribute' to Her Majesty The Queen.

The half-marathon went ahead as planned under what's been described as 'very sad and special circumstances.'

It was held, in part, to honour the life and service of The Queen, as well as celebrate the estimated 60,000 people who were raising money for good causes.

The race end in South Shields. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

A minute's silence was held before the race started and the national anthem was played. Large pictures of Her Majesty also appeared on a billboard.

Some competitors waved flags of Great Britain as they ran.

The event returned to its original route for the first time since 2019, after the pandemic forced it to be held virtually in 2020 and on a different course in 2021.

Large crowds gathered along the finish line in South Shields.

Organisers have praised all the runners who took part, telling them they should be proud of their achievements.

