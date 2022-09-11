The 2022 Great North Run began with tributes to her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Runners and spectators observed a minutes silence, applauded and sang God Save the King at the start line opposite Newcastle Town Moor.

Silence also descended on the finish line in South Shields, where the route ends for the first time since 2019 after it was cancelled in 2020 and re-routed in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Spectators, including Olympian triathlete Jack Buckner, commented on the "incredible atmosphere" at the start line.

Unlike the Football League and Savannah Marshall's middleweight title fight against Claressa Shields, it was decided that the Great North Run would not be postponed.

Organisers said the event would go ahead as a "fitting tribute" to Her Majesty.

Sir Brendan Foster, Founder of the Great North Run, said: "We have considered the staging of the Great North Run on Sunday, and are confident that we can continue in a way that will remain respectful of the Queen and the Royal Family and mindful of the mood of intense sadness which is being felt across the country.

"There will be an appropriate tribute made and whilst we want runners to enjoy the day we will be encouraging everyone to be aware of the very sad and very special circumstances in which the event will be taking place.

"We would encourage runners to communicate their respect for the Queen in any way they feel appropriate, and look forward to welcoming runners from all over the UK and the world to the North East this weekend.

"We will endeavour to ensure the event runs smoothly but we will do so ever mindful that the nation has lost someone whose death is a defining moment for all of us, and who will be in our hearts and minds not just today and tomorrow, but long into the future."

